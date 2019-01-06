Thor’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Entrance Remixed with Pitbull’s ‘Aquaman’ Song is Amazing

Aquaman has been in theaters for a little over a week now, and it may have already crafted a pretty versatile meme in the process.

Mild spoilers for Aquaman below!

While Aquaman offers fans larger-than-life battle sequences and beautiful cinematography, it also has given fans a song they didn’t quite know they needed – “Ocean to Ocean”, a song from Pitbull featuring Rhea. Several fan-edits have been made placing the song over other comic book movie scenes, ranging from Batman v. Superman‘s warehouse fight to Wonder Woman‘s “No Man’s Land” sequence to even the post-credits scene for Venom.

That got some of us at ComicBook.com wondering — would “Ocean to Ocean” work when synced to Thor’s entrance in Wakanda from Avengers: Infinity War? And thanks to a bit of video editing, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, we can confirm that it arguably does.

The song, which also serves as a cover of Toto’s “Africa”, has become a unique entity since it was released earlier this month, and more so once Aquaman actually debuted in theaters. The song is used somewhat-diegetically within the film, as Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) dramatically walk onto shore, traveling to the Deserter kingdom to find the lost trident of Atlan.

The slo-mo sequence has been dubbed a little silly by some viewers of the film, but it sounds like that was exactly the goal.

“Putting the song in the sequence where Aquaman and Mera walk out of the water in slow motion, I felt: ‘For f—‘s sake, let’s have fun with it! It’s something out of Fast and Furious.‘” the film’s director, James Wan, said in a recent interview. “Pitbull was in there very early on. He was really excited to do something for the film. That sequence is very tongue-in-cheek, and we just wanted to have fun with it. And we wanted a cheeky song at that point of the movie. I just wasn’t sure what song it was going to be.”

And even though Thor‘s entrance in Wakanda has been analyzed and adored since Infinity War debuted in March, there is something weirdly fitting about hearing the bass drop synced to Stormbreaker destroying a bunch of Outriders.

