‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Cut Together With ‘Justice League’s ‘Come Together’

It seems Gary Clark Jr.’s Come Together is the perfect accompaniment for superheroes, regardless of what universe they come from.

That’s certainly the case in a new fan trailer by TheNerdyBoii, which pairs the amazing remake of the Beatles chart-topper from Justice League with footage from a slew of Marvel Studios offerings. It makes for a compelling intro to Avengers: Infinity War, and features footage from Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and of course Infinity War.

The soundtrack was one of the highlights in Justice League, and it seems the song pairs just as well with Marvel’s heroes. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

As for the artist who created it, Clark Jr. doesn’t just credit the sound of it for its popularity, but also its message.

“I think to hear that now, with everything that’s going on, it feels right,” Clark Jr. told Huffington Post. “Whether I was involved in this project or not, I think the more messages like that and the more ideas of coming together — that’s really good. And it’s inspiring for me individually, and hopefully for everyone else. For people I talk to, the conversation always leads to: We need some sort of change. We need to come together.”

“My mom had a huge crush on Paul McCartney,” he explained. “‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ was my introduction. ‘Come Together’ was a song I really loved growing up. ‘The White Album’ was my whole take on what music was, along with [Jimi] Hendrix and that whole era. I was really inspired by [the Beatles’] songwriting.”

