‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Funniest Internet Reactions

Marvel Studios’ freshly dropped Avengers: Infinity War trailer does put a smile on your face.

The trailer — which boasts new team-ups, the long-awaited first look at Thanos’ villainous Black Order, Spider-Man’s high-flying, web-swinging action, and the promise of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe assembling for the first time — has fans blowing up social media with a mix of raw emotion.

As Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor are seen in perilous situations — Thanos is seen literally putting the squeeze on all three — some fans are worried not all of Earth’s mightiest heroes will make it out alive.

Despite the ominous tone and the universe-shattering threat facing our heroes as destiny arrives, Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their funniest reactions and memes.

Hawkeye while all this is going on #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/dhVWpEhhXS — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) March 16, 2018

Me discussing who is dying and who is safe in #AvengersInfinityWar using logic, actor contracts, and comic references. pic.twitter.com/bBkp99BICj — Kristy Rainwater (@KristyRain) March 16, 2018

Me when I see my favs getting hurt #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/awekWicKCS — lydia madrid☕️ (@lydiamadrid143) March 16, 2018

*steve rogers voice*



I can do this all day #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/wTed4Ix1xo — newtmas maartje (@THEMAZEKILLS) March 16, 2018

me after all those minutes of yelling and crying because of #AvengersInfinityWar trailer: pic.twitter.com/MLMted9wTT — venom tom (@directortstark) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar

This going be me while watching Avengers are cinema pic.twitter.com/v712LMlBES — Notorious Venom (@YourSweetVenom7) March 16, 2018

That my reaction to that scene pic.twitter.com/xPBsgh9kzD — Notorious Venom (@YourSweetVenom7) March 16, 2018

Looks like a cinnamon roll but can actually kill you.

PROTECT BUCKY BARNES AT ALL COSTS. #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/fM4vVfYrH8 — mel (@shxrlocked) March 16, 2018

I’M SO WORRIED FOR MY AVENGERS ET MY GUARDIANS #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/hiBgdHRsQc — Doctor Strange² (@captainflxsh) March 16, 2018

Y’all think T’Challa had to send a mass email to all the Wakandans like “hey just a heads up, there’s gonna be hella white people here soon”?? #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/oUPDnY4UQY — kae (@sportyidk) March 16, 2018

Please don’t kill Captain America

Please don’t kill Captain America

Please don’t kill Captain America

Please don’t kill Captain America



*sees Thanos and Cap face off at the end of the #AvengersInfinityWar trailer*



They’re gonna kill Captain America. pic.twitter.com/BH3jlNxVK9 — Brandan Tate (@MarlonBrandan) March 16, 2018

THEY ARE ALL JUST CHILDREN

PROTECT THEM AT ALL COST™#AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/bkRTjLiLL5 — newt (@carolsjdanvers) March 16, 2018

the trailer is way too much to handle

#AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/xVukaqSgiK — Jostin (@jvpsalazar) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar

Dr.Strange getting handled by Ebony Maw…Captain America getting the hands from Thanos…I just pic.twitter.com/k7Cg9hGXUI — I’M YA KING NOW (@trillytrey) March 16, 2018

Tony’s face here is such a meme lmao #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/FG40uL5h60 — Dai ? (@ForcebondMouse) March 16, 2018

STAY AWAY FROM STEVEN GRANT ROGERS YOU DISGUSTING PURPLE RAISIN #avengersinfinitywar pic.twitter.com/P15IiQEyvY — Mikky (@mikkydyer) March 16, 2018

WHEN YOU LEAVE THE BARBERSHOP WITH THE FRESH CUT AND YOUR DAD WANTS TO TOUCH YOUR HAIR WHEN YOU GET HOME ?? #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YiOlN3Zv7Y — Max Powers™️ ?? (@PapiJuan89) March 16, 2018

Me watching the Infinity War trailer 2 and the concern for characters that I’ve loved for over a decade hits. #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/ul2NHf0oHS — Baseball Jones (@Devonkopec) March 16, 2018

Me watching this two minute trailer trying to find ways on how to survive the two hour movie #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/fi3EdSyroe — kate (@bitsyspidey) March 16, 2018

he just wanted to fight bullies #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/yG0Ftc7HoF — shine || fake wakanda (@vvakandha) March 16, 2018

The release of the new trailer got me like #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/G9WAl9q5Ez — @ the kims adopt me ||???? (@savageshooky) March 16, 2018

WE JUST GOT TO THE KINGDOM OF WAKANDA. WE HAVEN’T EVEN HAD A CHANCE TO ENJOY IT. HOW TF THEY JUST GONNA LET THANOS COME AND RUIN IT. THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS. THANKS TONY STARK I KNOW THIS IS YOUR FAULT. #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/3mqTRMBw1t — Trillmonger (@ItzBreeZyBaby) March 16, 2018

No worries y’all, nothing bad will happen to #PeterParker in #AvengersInfinityWar, I took care of it myself. pic.twitter.com/1zngbZyjn4 — 1r0n5p1d3r (@1r0n5p1d3r) March 16, 2018

Only gripe with #AvengersInfinityWar trailer is it needs about 115% more Korg. Like, Korg should’ve just narrated it. And been in every clip. pic.twitter.com/pv8BFOIa4y — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 16, 2018

Fans walking out of the theater after seeing some of their heroes get squished by Thanos…#AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Hwp9o5FScM — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) March 16, 2018

@ everyone after seeing the #AvengersInfinityWar trailer tryna makE IT APRIL 27 RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/wgsQ9BKn1e — Chris (ey2) (@ey2studios) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar



Whole time Hawkeye is just at home STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/nBvxrWVuSk — Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar more like pic.twitter.com/zifDVcTfU3 — bai is still alive but barely breathing (@tightyspidey) March 16, 2018

Please don’t kill off Cap. He’s just a kid from Brooklyn. He doesn’t deserve this. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/TzuN9R9JTz — Giselle Valdez (@itsgissel) March 16, 2018

when someone is irritating af and you’re trying to keep calm #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/sNJDTseAga — love mgc so much it causes me physical pain (@sztukadedukcji) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar



Tony Stark: We have an advantage, he’s coming to us!



Me: pic.twitter.com/G6dCbwXvgT — Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) March 16, 2018

peter parker when he meets peter quill #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/e57WlJRHrS — lancer (@porkcutletboy) March 16, 2018

Captain America: “We will stand together. We will fight together. And together we will defea-“



Thanos: “Y’all finished or y’all done? I ain’t got no more talking!” #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/kH5qtTlSsZ — X (@XLNB) March 16, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar

“I hope they remember you”

Cap against Thanos

Doctor Strange against Ebony Maw



Me : pic.twitter.com/TPP4cnML36 — marie (@fobeshii) March 16, 2018

Thanos looks so confused and offended that Captain America would even try to fight him?? #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Wb7M2ImKVP — kylie jenner’s chicken (@meezus_christ) March 16, 2018

Tryna avoid #InfinityWar spoilers on my TL like

⏳1 Month 10 Days ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Gv8YyrfDfk — The Truth (@AyubTrey3) March 16, 2018

thanos: “the end is near. when I’m done, half of humanity will still exist. perfectly balanced, as all things should be. i hope they remember you.”



me:#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YNtY06cLon — ‘ (@MESSIxDYBALA_) March 16, 2018

Trying to enjoy the jokes scenes remembering this movie will make all my favorite characters suffer & die #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/tKhkZ7brOg — *⋆˚ holistic stef ⊹ (@CAPTAlNERD) March 16, 2018

Me getting kicked out of #InfinityWar for being too turnt pic.twitter.com/ovCOt8IV1f — i’m gon eat (@PonyGinuwinemp3) March 16, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.