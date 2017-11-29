‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What Stones Does Thanos Have in the Trailer?

Fans finally got their first look at the culmination to a decade’s worth of Marvel Studios movies, showing Thanos arriving on Earth.

Avengers: Infinity War will chronicle the Mad Titan’s quest to gather all six Infinity Stones, but the new trailer teases that he’ll already have two in his possession when he arrives on Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One shot in the trailer shows Thanos placing the Space Stone in his Infinity Gauntlet, while the Power Stone is already in its place.

The trailer teases how Thanos obtains the Space Stone, showing Loki delivering the Tesseract among piles of debris and dead Asgardians. So things aren’t looking too good for the God of Mischief’s post-Thanos prospects.

And because the Power Stone was safely locked in the Orb in the possession of the Nova Corps, Thanos probably makes a pit stop on Xandar before heading toward Earth. Will Glenn Close’s Nova Prime and John C. Reilly’s Rhomann Dey survive the encounter? And will they ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again?

It might not be long before Thanos gets his hands on the rest of the Stones, including the Mind Stone embedded in the Vision’s forehead. One scene showed Corvus Glaive’s staff digging into it, attempting to pry it out while the Avenging Android writhes in pain.

The Time Stone also sits in the Eye of Agamotto, in the possession of Doctor Strange. That too will be on Thanos’ agenda, but based on its placement in the Infinity Gauntlet, and the shot not revealing the slot on his thumb, he might already have it.

The locations of the last two Stones, the Soul Stone and Reality Stone from the Aether in Thor: The Dark World, are more mysteries that beg to be solved.

We’ve theorized about the Soul Stone’s location in Wakanda, with the trailer further confirming our suspicions. But what about the Aether?

The leaked footage had Thanos interrogating the Collector, who was shown receiving the Reality Stone in the post-credits scene for Thor: The Dark World. He claims he sold it, but who would have the means to obtain such a powerful item?

Maybe someone like… Captain Marvel?

We’ll find out more when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4, 2018.