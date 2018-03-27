‘Avengers: Infinity War’: People Are Still Upset There Is No Hawkeye

With one month remaining before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios has opened the floodgates and revealed a ton of new footage and information about their biggest film yet.

And sadly, one of the founding members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has yet to make an appearance in the promotional blitz.

With every new poster, new TV spot, and new interview released, fans are dying to find out the answer to a very simple question: where is Hawkeye?

There’s been nary a mention of the Avenging Archer, despite actor Jeremy Renner updating fans about his sweet new haircut for the upcoming two-part Avengers movies, and the release of one (JUST ONE) toy featuring his collapsible bow and quiver.

The blatant disrespect to Clint Barton is starting to anger fans. Marvel Studios even released a slew of new Infinity Stone themed posters, while Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and the Soul Stone are all absent.

The fans are getting restless and everyone is starting demand answers.

Marvel, where the #$%@ is Hawkeye?!

@RennerCat

Seriously?! There are 6 Avengers. SIX. We’ve seen photos of Hawkeye in bts, Variety has him & Antman on their cover, yet (not you Stan Lee, sorry) Marvel continues this nonsense. Give us a Hawkeye poster once & for all. I’m not buying ANY merchandise without Hawkeye in/on it. pic.twitter.com/rXK90aNcTh — RennerCat (@RennerCat) March 27, 2018

@ajdesigns0220

@iamgeekingout

@DanCasey

Finally, this poster gives us a first look at Hawkeye in #AvengersInfinityWar! pic.twitter.com/2JRESCacbL — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) March 26, 2018

@sansastcrk

yall be like “where are hawkeye and ant man” but the real question is where is this hbic (head bisexual in charge) pic.twitter.com/TgQVLwN41q — lauren (@sansastcrk) March 27, 2018

@david_tk421

Hawkeye is missing also the soul stone is missing… Hawkeye is the soul stone pic.twitter.com/ghkDIOyCYS — Dr. Zoice (@david_tk421) March 26, 2018

@heathdwilliams

will you all calm down about hawkeye pic.twitter.com/rJRTZdwuZu — heath (@heathdwilliams) March 26, 2018

@SupermanCDane

Yknow I’m upset that Hawkeye and Antman don’t seem to be in any #InfinityWar promo material, but the real crime is that Thor’s roommate Darryl is nowhere to be seen in these posters or trailers. Where is Darryl @Russo_Brothers? Don’t disappoint fans like this! #WheresHawkeye? — Chris Dane (@SupermanCDane) March 27, 2018

@meaneeer

ok but hear me out the sixth infinity war poster is gonna be colored like the soul stone and include hawkeye, ant-man and loki (and even captain marvel prob) trust me im a scientist i know this pic.twitter.com/TMiXQuttHf — Defenestration (@meaneeer) March 27, 2018

@Junior212NYBX