‘Avengers: Infinity War’: People Are Still Upset There Is No Hawkeye

With one month remaining before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios has opened the floodgates and revealed a ton of new footage and information about their biggest film yet.

And sadly, one of the founding members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has yet to make an appearance in the promotional blitz.

With every new poster, new TV spot, and new interview released, fans are dying to find out the answer to a very simple question: where is Hawkeye?

There’s been nary a mention of the Avenging Archer, despite actor Jeremy Renner updating fans about his sweet new haircut for the upcoming two-part Avengers movies, and the release of one (JUST ONE) toy featuring his collapsible bow and quiver.

The blatant disrespect to Clint Barton is starting to anger fans. Marvel Studios even released a slew of new Infinity Stone themed posters, while Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and the Soul Stone are all absent.

The fans are getting restless and everyone is starting demand answers.

Marvel, where the #$%@ is Hawkeye?!

