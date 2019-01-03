Marvel Fans Are Worried WHIH News Team May Have Vanished in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

It’s well-established knowledge that Thanos’ snap had massive implications for characters both major and minor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some characters, such as Aunt May, Lady Sif, and even Galaga Guy have had their fates confirmed by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The fates of others remain mysteries hopefully to be revealed in Avengers: Endgame, but fans are worried about a particular set of characters who haven’t been seen since well-before The Decimation: the WHIH Newsfront team.

As MCU fans may recall, WHIH Newsfront is a faux online news platform hosted by Christine Everhart (Leslie Bibb reprising her Iron Man and Iron Man 2 role) along with political correspondent Will Adams (Al Madrigal). The program is part of a viral marketing campaign for Marvel Studios and featured a total of ten episodes, five promoting Ant-Man and five promoting Captain America: Civil War. The very last episode saw Christine and Will going “live” with the breaking news of the attack on the IFID Headquarters in Lagos in that film.

Nothing has been seen or heard from the program since — specifically from Christine Everhart — a situation which has led fans on Reddit to consider that the reporter and even the whole news team may have been victims of the snap. A fan posted to the Marvel Studios subreddit wondering what happened to them prompting a few fans to simply comment that it had to be the snap.

While it is possible (and even likely) that the program has gone dark simply because perhaps it wasn’t generating the interest and buzz Marvel had hoped it would –the point of a marketing campaign is to do that, after all — it’s also possible that there haven’t been any new installments because some of the events of the MCU films since Civil War weren’t “newsworthy” for WHIH. Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther all had significant events, but maybe not quite on the scale that WHIH would cover. An argument could be made for Wakanda opening itself to the world at the end of Black Panther, but outside of that the show likely had other issues to cover.

If that is the case and the reason we haven’t heard from the series, then certainly the snap itself would have made news. While at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp we did see the television locked on the emergency broadcast signal, news coverage would eventually pick back up. The lack of WHIH Newsfront coverage really could be a result of Christine and others on the team being turned to dust in the snap.

If the WHIH Newsfront team was reduced to ash, it would put an even more grim point on just how devastating Thanos’ actions were. It might even make for an interesting moment in Endgame itself to show a dramatically changed news team, perhaps even in the beginning to show just how widespread the event really was. Here’s to hoping that, if they are victims, the WHIH Newfront team are among those saved should that be an outcome of Endgame.

