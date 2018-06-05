Why Captain Marvel Was Picked Over Ant-Man in That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene

Typically Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War highlight their next film in the post-credits scene, but there’s a specific reason they chose to go with Captain Marvel over Ant-Man.

Marvel’s next film hits in July with Ant-Man and The Wasp, far before next year’s Captain Marvel. When Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sat down with Collider they were asked about that decision to go with Brie Larson’s upcoming hero instead of Paull Rudd’s Ant-Man, and it all came down to hope.

“We thought, ‘do you want to give any hope?’” McFeely said. “It’s a tragedy and tragedies end in a grim and sad end.”

“When you end it like that, there aren’t too many other places you can go [for a tag scene],” Markus said. “Marvel tags often point to the next movie coming. The next movie is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is light-hearted – you don’t wanna go, ‘but meanwhile! Paul Rudd is still adorable!’”

“We wanted to give a bit of hope to people,” McFeely said. “And that was the best chance we had.”

The ending of Infinity War is a lot to process, and it definitely needed even the smallest injection of light. Captain Marvel didn’t even have to appear for the scene to work as intended, and now fans have at least the smallest glimmer of hope that things will be all right.

The scene’s construction also came down to logistics regarding shooting schedules and the fact that Captain Marvel hadn’t started shooting yet.

“We were in the same position we were in with Spider-Man and Black Panther where Brie [Larson] was going to have to shoot her scenes before she shot Captain Marvel,” McFeely said.

If you need a refresher on who Captain Marvel is and her history, you can get everything you need to know about the powerful hero right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[H/T Express.co.uk]