Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan Get in Spider-Man’s Face, Tom Holland Responds

The stars of Avengers: Infinity War seems to be enjoying their time on the film’s press tour.

Anthony Mackie, who plays the Falcon, tweeted a photograph of himself with co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, shouting in the face of a Spider-Man statue. The photo was likely taken at the site of the Avengers: Infinity War press conference that took place in Los Angeles yesterday.

Tom Holland was tagged in the tweet and responded in kind.

And you love it. https://t.co/xF1bvqXos4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) April 22, 2018

The press conference was held on the eve of Avengers: Infinity War‘s premiere. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo released a warning to fans that Spoilers may begin creeping out online.

“Tonight, at our premiere in Los Angeles, we are screening Avengers Infinity War in its entirety for the first time ever,” The Russos wrote. “If you truly want to avoid all spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from social media, and the internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theater.”

As for Spider-Man, Holland has previously hinted that Peter Parker has gone through a lot of changes since fans last saw him in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“A lot. A lot has changed,” Holland said. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

Spider-Man is also officially an Avenger now and wearing the Tony Stark-designed Iron Spider suit, which comes with an “Instant Kill” feature that Holland explained probably doesn’t do what most people think it does.

“I don’t actually think the Instant Kill function does what everyone thinks it does,” he explained. “I think it simply shuts off electricity. I don’t think it’s a killing piece of tech. I don’t think it is to murder people. I don’t think Tony Stark’s that dark.”

Are you excited for Spider-Man’s return in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.