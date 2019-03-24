Jeremy Renner Threats Thanos on Instagram

There may still be another month until Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, but the original six Avengers are already prepared to take the fight straight to Thanos. The group is so confident in fact, that its least super-powered member is taking to social media to challenge the Mad Titan to a fight. They’re coming for him, that’s for sure. Whether or not they can actually defeat him? That remains to be seen.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his five original Avengers co-stars. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo all join Renner in the black-and-white selfie, looking like they’re having the time of their lives.

“Dear Thanos, we’re coming for you,” Renner wrote in the caption for the post. “Sincerely A6!” Along with the challenge to Thanos, Renner shared several hashtags pertaining to Avengers: Endgame, including, “Whatever it takes,” the quote from the trailer that has now become the catchphrase for the movie itself.

It’s good to see Renner back with his Avengers this time around, especially after he missed out on everything Infinity War related. Even though he wasn’t featured in any of the promos for the 2018 film, fans thought he would show up at some point, or at least be included in a post-credits scene. That wasn’t the case however, and the entire movie came and went without Clint Barton.

Fortunately, things are changing in Avengers: Endgame. All six of the original Avengers are back together once again, preparing for one final fight. How many of them survive the fight remains to be seen.

What do you think will happen to the original Avengers in Endgame? Will any of them survive? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

