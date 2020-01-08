Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Avengers: Endgame Co-Star Jeremy Renner a Happy Birthday

Avengers: Endgame and long-time Marvel Cinematic Universe screen-sharers really are a family. This is why Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. went on social media on Tuesday to wish Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner a happy birthday. The two Marvel stars were in four movies together: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. Jeremy Renner celebrated his 49th birthday on Tuesday, getting love from Tony Stark himself with a fun post on social media, seeing the two actors having a bit of fun together.

“[Happy birthday, Jeremy Renner],” Downey wrote in the post. “I’ll always have your back.” He went on to throw in a few hasthags, including one to indicate the location of the photo which was taken in Seoul.

Check out Downey’s Instagram post wishing his Avengers co-star a happy birthday below!

“Love you brother,” Renner responded in the comments on the post. “Thank you for the song and cake last night! Made my week.”

Although Renner will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Hawkeye series on Disney+, it seems like that Downey shot his last sequence as Iron Man with Avengers: Endgame.

During An Evening with Joe Russo, a live Q&A hosted by ComicBook.com from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, the Avengers: Endgame co-director revealed that Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) fatal “I am Iron Man” line was the last thing ever filmed. Coincidentally enough, the final shot was filmed in Los Angeles very near the stage where Downey’s initial screen test for Iron Man (2008), something Russo was sure to point out in coming full circle.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray and streaming on Disney+.