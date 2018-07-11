‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Robert Downey Jr. Attends ‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’ Event

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies might be a DC property, but that doesn’t mean Avengers: Infinity War‘s Robert Downey Jr. can’t show it some love.

The Avenger known as Iron Man showed up at the Teen Titans GO! To The Movies screening and posed with several of the Titans, including Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, and the film’s villain Slade. Slade wasn’t actually in costume though, as actor Will Arnett posed behind Robert Downey Jr.

“Here’s some evidence of my social life from the @teentitansgomovie screening… Nice bumping into @arnettwill … #theresplentytogoaround #kidstuff #TeamStark #Marvellife.”

It’s safe to say the delightful rand of humor that Teen Titans GO! has mastered over the past several years can be enjoyed by Avengers or members of the Justice League, and anyone in between. Teen Titans GO! takes plenty of jabs at DC, like that Green Lantern movie reference in the trailer. We can’t wait to see what other tricks Teen Titans GO! has up its sleeve.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, Scott Menville, Nicholas Cage, Halsey, Greg Davies, Jimmy Kimmel, Dana Snyder, and Lil Yachty, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27.