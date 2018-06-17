‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Say a ‘Moon Knight’ Movie is “Complicated”

While there are more than several Marvel heroes in the MCU, there is one many fans would love to see, and his name is Moon Knight.

Turns out that Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus would like to see him make the jump to the big screen as well. Thing is, as Markus explained to Fat-Man on Batman’s Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin, making that a reality is a bit complicated.

“Somebody should make a really good Moon Knight movie, but it’s complicated,” Markus said. “It’s because he got really good later. At the beginning, he was kinda good but kinda cheesy, and then, later on, he got kinda awesome, but the awesome part kind of needs the cheesy part to make sense, so it gets very convoluted very quickly. But he’s Jewish which is nice.”

Even now Moon Knight is not as well known as the Captain America and Black Widows of the world, though he has moved up the ranks by quite a sizable margin in recent years. The character’s costume would look amazing on the big screen, and his brutal style of combat could make for something very different in the MCU.

While that sounds great, a big part of the Moon Knight character revolves around multiple personalities, namely three named Marc Spector (core), Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. In recent years the Moon God Khonshu has also played a big part in Spector’s mind, and when done right (like in the current run) it all leads to an unforgettable and one of a kind character. If mishandled though it would relegate the fan favorite to the movie doghouse, so better to wait until you have the perfect pitch than go in too soon.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, making his first appearance in 1975’s Werewolf by Night issue #32 (Volume 1).

Here’s hoping they figure it out because a Moon Knight movie could be something really different for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

