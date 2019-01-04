‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan’s Trailer is Full of Photos of Tom Hiddleston

Earlier this year (four days ago), celebrities were swarming social media posts about the New Year. Collectively, they reflected on their 2018s, thanked their fans, spoke about being grateful, and set goals for 2019.

One of the many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors to do this was Sebastian Stan, best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider in the MCU.

“Happy New Year,” he began. “Don’t forget to be grateful and thankful for what is there in your life. Too much time is wasted on what we don’t have. Be good to yourself. Be kind. There’s always a smaller inner you that needs some love once in a while. Fear is ok. It needs a friend once in a while too. Be kind to others, your family…They won’t be around forever. And neither will you. Honor your truth. And those around you who support it. Honor your dreams. Protect them. Remember: every moment that happens exists only once, so what are you making it out to be? See you in 2019! Sending lots of love.”

Wow. This was such a heartfelt and inspiring message, we hate to take away from it, but we can’t help but notice… what the heck is going on in the background of that photo?

Not only does Stan have a cardboard cut-out of himself (which, adorable), but it also appears that his trailer has an entire shrine to fellow MCU actor, Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki. RELATABLE.

There are at least ten photos of Hiddleston up, many of which are shirtless.

While we wish in our heart of hearts that Stan had an actual crush on Hiddleston, this is clearly part of an adorable joke fueled by their friendship. As a matter of fact, they’re such good pals that Stan has been pretty open about Hiddleston’s infamous romance with Taylor Swift back in 2016.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, Stan said the relationship was “one of awe and extreme concern.”

“Obsession and yet, at the same time — I know I want the word,” Stan said, laughing. “I don’t know, I was really worried — mainly for him.”

However, despite his concern, Stan never revealed his feelings to Hiddleston.

Currently, it’s unclear if the two Marvel actors will ever share the screen in the MCU. They both met unfortunate ends in Avengers: Infinity War, and only Stan is listed on IMDB as returning for Avengers: Endgame.

We can assume that everyone lost in the Thanos snap will make a return, but considering Loki died earlier, his fate is not certain. However, we do know both actors are reportedly signed on for their own individual Disney+ series, so we’re definitely hoping for an epic crossover.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available for home viewing. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.