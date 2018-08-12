‘Thor’s Chris Hemsworth and ‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Ready to Swap Superhero Roles

Major Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds talked trading roles after a vicious birthday candle-related attack by a pint-sized ninja left Hemsworth horrifically scarred.

“Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles,” Hemsworth, who celebrated his 35th birthday Saturday, wrote on Twitter. “I’ll now be playing Deadpool if [Ryan Reynolds] pulls the pin.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, both posed alongside the sugary-sweet assault weapon.

Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick) Point is, We can finally trade roles… (Happy Birthday Bubba!) https://t.co/TsDLuTACaO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 11, 2018

“Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick),” Reynolds replied. “Point is, we can finally trade roles… (Happy Birthday, Bubba!)”

Hemsworth and Reynolds aren’t the only ones calling for a swap: top-liked comments on Reynolds’ tweet call for a Thor and Deadpool series crossover, “Thorpool.”

Reynolds’ mutant mercenary is expected to one day integrate into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to Hemsworth’s Thor and the other Avengers, following Disney’s $71.3 billion dollar acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed former Fox-controlled IPs, including the X-Men and Fantastic Four, will join the Disney-owned MCU once the deal is completed.

“I really genuinely don’t know a thing about [the merger]. I read that Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool. This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that,” Reynolds told EW. “I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

X-Men series writer-producer Simon Kinberg weighed in similarly, saying the studio is still forging ahead on Deadpool 2 spinoff X-Force and the Channing Tatum-led Gambit without worry of what the Disney-Fox deal means for Fox’s X-Verse.

“We haven’t had any discussions yet about what the Disney acquisition of Fox would look like for the Marvel properties because I think legally they’re not allowed to talk about it until it’s done,” Kinberg said in May.

“So no, we haven’t talked about it all. We’re just moving forward as we move forward. Once Drew Goddard’s ready we’ll get into X-Force and, believe it or not, we’re still trying to get Gambit up and running. The hope is to keep moving forward until we hear otherwise. To me, I have no idea what to expect but I think it could be really exciting.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are now available to own digitally ahead of their respective August 14 and August 21 disc release dates.