New ‘Black Panther’ Featurette Explores His Comic Book Past

Marvel has released a brand new video going behind the scenes of their next major release Black Panther, examining the character’s comic book origins.

In the video, Kevin Feige and Stan Lee discuss why it was important to bring the character from the pages of Marvel Comics and give him his own franchise under the Marvel Studios umbrella. Check it out in the clip above.

“One of the things that was so satisfying about Civil War was, of course, the Black Panther,” said Feige. “People came out of that movie going, ‘I want to know more about that character’… Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created Black Panther in the early ’60s and he’s been a staple of Marvel Comics [for] 50-plus years.”

Lee spoke about how inspiration for the character came from wanting to do something different from their established pantheon at the time, and that’s why he and Kirby created the Wakandan King.

“He’s an interesting character that is going to be such a different thing for the audience on the screen,” said Lee. “I couldn’t see the Black Panther living on a side street in New York.”

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who brings the character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke about how the Panther might be a superhero in a movie with “stuff blowing up,” but T’Challa is still a man of peace.

“He has to look out for an entire nation,” Boseman said. “That’s a responsibility that other superheroes don’t commonly have… People can see a superhero in a different light, a different world view.”

The video is packed with shots that show the vibrancy of the world of Wakanda, as well as some of the action-packed moments briefly teased in the trailer.

There’s also some behind the scenes moments on the set, showing how filmed stunts such as the epic car-flipping shot.

“I’m super excited about an African king who’s also strong enough, fast enough, smart enough to do some of the things that T’Challa’s gonna do in this script,” added Ryan Coogler, director of the film.

Black Panther premieres in theaters February 16.