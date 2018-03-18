‘Black Panther’ Passes $600 Million at the Box Office

Marvel’s Black Panther has won its fifth straight weekend at the box office.

Black Panther earned another $7.4 million on Friday, kicking off a $27 million fifth frame from 3,834 location. That’s the fourth-highest fifth weekend at the box office of all time and the first time that a movie has won five straight weekends at the box office since Avatar opened in 2009 and stayed in the number one position seven straight weeks.

Black Panther has earned $605 million in North America, making it only the seventh film to pass the $600 million mark at the domestic box office, and the second-fastest movie to do so.

Black Panther is the seventh-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $619 million and Marvel’s The Avengers with $623 million. Analysts project that Black Panther will easily surpass both of those film’s totals by the end of its box office run.

Black Panther has already passed Transformers: Age of Extinction to become the 19th-highest grossing movie worldwide of all time and is also the highest-grossing solo superhero movie of all time at the domestic box office.

Tomb Raider earned $9 million on Friday, including $2.1 million in early Thursday screenings. The film, which is based on the 2013 reboot of the popular video game series, will earn $23.5 million in its opening weekend, which is on the low end of projections for the movie. Tomb Raider has earned $45.6 million internationally, bringing its global box office total to $54.6 million.

A surprisingly strong showing from the faith-based drama I Can Only Imagine will knock Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time into fourth place after opening last week in second. The film earned $4.6 million on Friday and $16.5 million from 3,980 locations over the weekend. The film is directed by Ava DuVernay, who is set to direct DC Films’ New Gods movie.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

1. Black Panther

Week Three

Friday: $7.4 million

Weekend: $27 million

Total: $605 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

2. Tomb Raider

Opening Weekend

Friday: $9 million

Weekend: $23.5 million

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination — a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. The stakes couldn’t be higher as Lara must rely on her sharp mind, blind faith and stubborn spirit to venture into the unknown.

Based on the 2013 Tomb Raider video game, Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

3. I Can Only Imagine

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.2 million

Weekend: $15.1 million

Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” as singer of the Christian band MercyMe.

I Can Only Imagine is directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, and stars J. Michael Finley as Bart Millard, the lead singer who wrote the song that the film is based on, which is the most-played Christian radio single of all time. it also stars Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, and Trace Adkins.

4. A Wrinkle in Time

Week Two

Friday: $4.6 million

Weekend: $16.6 million

Total: $61.1 million

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, based on the novel by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine.

5. Love, Simon

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.6 million

Weekend $11.5 million

Everyone deserves a great love story, but for 17-year-old Simon Spier, it’s a little more complicated. He hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Love, Simon is directed by Greg Berlanti, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. It stars Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner and is the first film ever released by a major studio to focus on a gay teen romance.

6. Game Night

Week Four

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $54.5 million

Max and Annie’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s brother Brooks arranges a murder mystery party — complete with fake thugs and federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all supposed to be part of the game. As the competitors set out to solve the case, they start to learn that neither the game nor Brooks are what they seem to be. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.

Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

7. Peter Rabbit

Week Six

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $5.9 million

Total: $103.1 million

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill with the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

8. The Strangers: Prey at Night

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.1 million

Total: $18.9

Mike and his wife Cindy take their son and daughter on a road trip that becomes their worst nightmare. The family members soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted — until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is directed by Johannes Roberts, written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai. and starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman. It is a sequel to the 2008 horror film The Strangers.

9. Red Sparrow

Week Three

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.8 million

Total: $39.9 million

Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

Red Sparrow is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Justin Haythe, based on the 2013 novel by Jason Matthews. Red Sparrow stars an ensemble cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons.

10. Death Wish

Week Three

Friday: $954,000

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $30 million

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who often sees the consequences of the city’s violence in the emergency room. When home intruders brutally attack his wife and young daughter, Kersey becomes obsessed with delivering vigilante justice to the perpetrators. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel — or the Grim Reaper itself.

Directed by Eli Roth and written by Joe Carnahan, Death Wish is a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson movie. The film stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, and Kimberly Elise