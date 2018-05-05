T’Challa Reunites With Agent Ross in New ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

Another deleted scene from the Black Panther home release sees T’Challa reunite with CIA operative Everett Ross following the battle for Wakanda.

The unused scene, set at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria, happens immediately before T’Challa ultimately reveals Wakanda to the world. In the final film, Wakanda’s big step into the spotlight came as a mid-credits scene.

T’Challa, Nakia, and Dora Milaje warriors Okoye and Ayo head for the big reveal. T’Challa and Nakia walk hand in hand.

Agent Ross greets T’Challa with a handshake.

Ross: Your highness. Okoye, Ayo, Nakia.

T’Challa: Please give us a second.

The ladies step aside.

Ross: Listen, it’s not my place to say — but man, I really don’t think you should do this. What you guys have is gonna scare a lot of people in that room. They’re gonna come after you.

T’Challa: Yes. But I will no longer rule out of fear. Not ours or anyone else’s.

Ross: God damn it. Yeah, I figured you’d say that. Well, OK. I’ll do my best to keep them off your back.

T’Challa: I will hold you to that, Everett.

The king goes to leave.

Ross: I’ll see you in there. Oh, T’Challa — um.

Clears his throat.

Ross: [speaking Xhosa] Good luck and many shoelaces.

T’Challa smiles. The ladies can’t help but laugh.

T’Challa: It was close. It was close.

Ross: Don’t laugh, I practiced that!

T’Challa: [in Xhosa] Thank you, Everett. Thank you.

They part on good terms.

Included on the home release are multiple deleted scenes, including a fierce confrontation between married couple Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), and a moment of nostalgia shared between newly appointed king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the wise Zuri (Forest Whitaker).

Among its many special features are newly created featurettes exploring the world of Wakanda, a roundtable discussion, a gag reel, an exclusive sneak peek look at Ant-Man and the Wasp, and an extra celebrating Marvel Studios‘ 10th anniversary.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will release the Marvel Studios blockbuster on Digital HD May 8 before the Ryan Coogler-directed film debuts on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD May 15.