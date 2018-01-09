Marvel

The Internet Reacts to ‘Black Panther’ Tickets Going On Sale

Today has been a pretty great day for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans – especially those who are […]

Today has been a pretty great day for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans – especially those who are excited for Black Panther to be released.

The upcoming Marvel Studios film is around one month away from being released, and Marvel kicked off proceedings by releasing a new trailer, as well as officially having tickets go onsale.

Buzz for Black Panther is reaching a fever pitch, and the movie was recently ranked at Number 2 on Fandango’s list of Most Anticipated Movies of 2018. The movie beat out Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Untitled Deadpool Sequel, and Solo: A Star Wars Story in the website’s user-voted poll.

As you would expect, fans are pretty darn excited about Black Panther tickets going onsale, and have been voicing their excitement in pretty creative ways. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite tweets.

@Ice_Jones

@TyTheRobot

@petite1908

@Maria_Giesela

@YourFriendLo

@ThatJacqueline

@vestafresh

@ShinSationalOne

@curiousjoi

@MatthewACherry

