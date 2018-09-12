Disney Is Pushing ‘Black Panther’ in Numerous Oscar Categories

Disney and Marvel Studios has launched the Academy Awards campaign for Black Panther, and it is not holding back.

Marvel is asking for Black Panther to be considered in categories ranging from Best Picture to Best Original Song.

Here’s the complete list of potential Oscar nominees for Black Panther:

Best Picture

Best Director (Ryan Coogler)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole)

Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman)

Best Supporting Actor (Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis)

Best Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett)

Best Cinematography (Rachel Morrison)

Best Film Editing (Michael P Shawver, Debbie Berman)

Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart)

Best Costume Design (Ruth Carter)

Best Makeup & Hairstyling (Joel Harlow, Camille Friend, Ken Diaz)

Best Sound Mixing (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor, Peter Devlin)

Best Sound Editing (Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boedeker)

Best Visual Effects (Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick)

Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Best Original Song (“All the Stars”)

Black Panther was thought to be a frontrunner for the Oscar’s “Popular Film” category, but the Academy postponed those plans after a public backlash. Now Black Panther will compete for Best Picture, as some argue it deserved to do all along.

Black Panther ended its record-breaking theatrical run as just the third movie in history to make more than $700 million at the domestic box office. The film has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Black Panther set new records throughout its box office run, beginning with its $242.1 million President’s Day weekend opening, including $202 million earned Friday-Sunday. It also had the then second-best, now third-best second weekend ever with $111.7 million.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously spoke about Black Panther‘s Oscar potential.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige told Vox. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright],” Feige added.

