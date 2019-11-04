Marvel Fan Mashes Up Black Panther and Pink Panther for Awesome Halloween Costume

Black Panther is still a huge topic of conversation among fans ahead of the sequel scheduled for 2022. With all that excitement still swirling around in the minds of fans, one clever person decided to take a different spin on the hero for Halloween. Now, The Pink Panther may not be as known to younger audiences now as he was in the past, but this is still pretty hysterical. In the picture from Reddit, they stand with a Dora Majie guard with crossed arms. Instead of the mask from the film that most associate with the character now, up top is an amazingly accurate version of The Pink Panther‘s head. The piping from the movie mask makes an appearance around the contours of the helmet. And, the eyes are gold and reflective for good measure as well. This is such a winning look altogether from the oversized head to the hilariously chill facial expression from the Panther. Well done all around.

Speaking of the adventures of the King of Wakanda. After the movie was announced by Marvel Studios, Ryan Coogler revealed that he had begun working on the script earlier this month. Chadwick Boseman will be back to play the fan-favorite hero in the next adventure. Although, at this point, details around story and other elements are unavailable. Back at San Diego Comic-Con, many fans expressed their dismay that the follow-up to the film wasn’t announced. They would not have to wait very long as Kevin Feige brough Coogler to the stage at D23 Expo to make things official.

Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, has loved the output from Marvel Studios this year. The Wall Street Journal recently posted a new feature about the company’s success. The MCU’s next moves came up in the discussion and eventually Black Panther 2 would become a large focus of the conversation. It was then that work on the script as confirmed and Coogler was described as “just beginning the process of outlining the story” for Black Panther 2.

Now, this clearly means that there is still a lot of work ahead in crafting the sequel. But, fans are remaining patient after the masterful ride in the first film. Time will be necessary to nail down all these details. Success will likely hinge on how well they can expand on this corner of T’Challa’s world as it relates to a new post-Endgame environment.

Dana Gurira is also returning as Okoye for Black Panther 2, but so much still hangs in the balance. Martin Freeman told Collider that he’ll be returning for the sequel as well, but he has no idea when shooting would be getting underway. So, for now, all the Halloween costumes will have to do for fans. But, it won’t be long before the sun rises on Wakanda again.