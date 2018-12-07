‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Earns Eight Grammy Nominations Including Album of the Year

Now that awards season is in full swing, it was but a matter of time before Marvel Studios started locking down nominations. Just yesterday Black Panther locked down some nominations at the Golden Globe awards and now, the film has a handful of Grammy nominations to add to its plate.

Announced earlier this morning, the Black Panther soundtrack notched a total of eight nominations including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for “All The Stars.”

The soundtrack was compiled by Kendrick Lamar, a Grammy-award winning hip-hop artist. Featuring fourteen tracks and running just under 50 minutes, the album debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts.

Black Panther‘s entire nomination list includes:

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

In addition to the eight Grammy nominations, Black Panther walked away with three nominations for the Golden Globe Awards yesterday including Best Drama, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson), and Best Original Song (“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar/SZA).

Along with the critical acclaim — Black Panther is the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% Fresh rating — the Ryan Coogler-helmed film was a box office hit for Marvel Studios. Black Panther earned just over $700 million domestically, making it the highest-grossing MCU film in the United States.

The film finished its box office run hauling in over $1.3 billion in box office receipts, making it the ninth-highest grossing film of all time. Suffice to say, the movie will be receiving a sequel before too long. According to Coogler, Black Panther 2 is going to come with plenty of pressure.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

What do you think Black Panther fans? Are the eight Grammy nominations well-deserved? Let us know in the comments below.

The 61st Grammy Awards air February 10th, 2019 at 7:00 pm CST on CBS. Black Panther is now available on home media and is available to stream on Netflix.