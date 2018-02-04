‘Black Panther’ Spoiler Spotted In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

A minor Black Panther spoiler has been pointed out in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

feel like this is kind of a Black Panther spoiler!

is that not one of T’Challa’s throne challengers?@BrandonDavisBD @GraceRandolph @Hectorisfunny @TheGregAlba pic.twitter.com/0DutF5xREA — Pey and Keele (@kushciroy) February 4, 2018

Winston Duke’s M’Baku, dubbed ‘Man-Ape’ in the Marvel comics, can be spotted aligned with Wakandan king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who stands in defense of his country alongside Avengers Captain America (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot answers one of the plot threads of Black Panther, which introduces M’Baku to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a rival for the throne.

“Armed with hardened Jabari wood armor and a battle staff, M’Baku is the formidable leader of the Jabari tribe, a group of Wakandans who have shunned the use of vibranium and removed themselves from mainstream Wakandan life,” reads M’Baku’s official character bio.

“In the wake of T’Chaka’s death, M’Baku is faced with the choice of challenging T’Challa for the throne, or joining forces with his would-be adversary to defend Wakanda from malevolent outside forces.”

M’Baku attempted to usurp T’Challa’s throne in the comics, where he openly challenged T’Challa’s right to rule.

A frequent enemy of the Black Panther, M’Baku was later exiled from Wakanda and joined up with super villain teams Villains for Hire and the Masters of Evil and Villains for Hire, where he opposed the Avengers.

T’Challa seemingly recruits M’Baku to his cause in Infinity War, which sees the militaristic forces of Wakanda unite alongside the Avengers to stand against the invading alien forces of Thanos (Josh Brolin), giving way to the massive battle seen in the trailer.

Wakanda has a big role to play in Infinity War, as the site of that battle and the likely home of the Soul Stone — one of the highly coveted Infinity Stones being sought out by Thanos in his mission to dominate the universe.

Marvel Studios could debut a new look at the superhero team-up during Super Bowl 52, airing on NBC.

Black Panther opens February 16, followed by Avengers: Infinity War May 4.