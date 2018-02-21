‘Black Panther’ Fans Want Marvel To Release Klaue’s Mix Tape

Marvel’s Black Panther, continues to make a huge crater in the pop-culture landscape, inspiring all kinds of great and/or creative responses from fans. Aside from Wakandan fashion shows, fan art and the usual Marvel Cinematic Universe ranking debates, there’s something else that fans want to see: Ulysses Klaue’s mixtape!

Actor Andy Serkis was a scene-stealer in Black Panther – especially during the South Korea chase sequence, where banter between Klaue and his intended Vibranium buyer, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) turned toward a comical allusion of Klaue (with his deep entourage of goons) being like a rapper. In a moment that’s hard to judge as real or not, Klaue actually offers a Soundcloud link to his mixtape that Ross can sample. Ross, not surprisingly, promptly refuses.

Well, that little comedic exchange between the two Hobbit stars has taken on a life of its own, becoming a bonafide social media trend. Now fans want to see an actual Klaue mixtape released:

And since we arrived at the same punchline: there is one rapper topping the chart’s who would be a great ringer for the Klaue mixtape:

At this point, it might behoove Marvel Studios to actually make good on this fan interest and actually come up with a mixtape release! Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther concept album is already topping the charts, and with the right planning, the Klaue mixtape could be a a nice (read: lucrative) follow-up.

