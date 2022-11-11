Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Didn't Know How to Swim Before Filming

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever will continue the Black Panther legacy after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. The film released its first trailer during San Diego Comic-Con and it gave us a glimpse at Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and even the next Black Panther. Huerta will play the first live-action version of the character who lives underwater, but it seems that the actor couldn't swim before landing the role. During a new interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that he had to stretch the truth to get the role.

"I replied that I had never drowned and went back to my managers," Huerta said. "We just say yes and then go see what's up."

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

