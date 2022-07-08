Comic-Con: Kevin Feige Praises Jonathan Majors' Kang for Shouldering Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios just wrapped up a fantastic Hall H panel during this years San Diego Comic-Con, and it's safe to say that the studio still knows how to put on a show. After revealing that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would wrap-up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio went on the reveal what's in store for the next two phases. The studio also revealed the title of their new saga, The Multiverse Saga. They will officially wrap up the saga with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for his role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

We get introduced to Kang during the season finale of Marvel Studios' Loki we're introduced to Majors as a character named He Who Remains, who is actually a variant of Kang The Conqueror. In the comic, He Who Remains is a totally different character than Kang and it appears they changed that for the series due to one very specific reason. While having a discussion with The Playlist, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki writer Michael Waldron reveals the reason for the change.

"The TVA shifted to like, 'O.K., these guys are actually guarding against a multiverse.' And so that's when He Who Remains is just kind of an old creepy guy in the comics," Said Waldron. "And I pushed and Marvel was very receptive to it, the idea, this should be a variant of Kang. Because I knew Kang was coming down the pipe as a villain in the MCU and it just felt too delicious to not have him intertwined in our time travel story somehow. And so then it was just been coming upon us to justify his role in this place, but Marvel was very supportive of all that."

