Black Widow’s Intense Alternate Death Scene From Avengers: Endgame Revealed

An alternate version of Black Widow’s tragic death from Avengers: Endgame has made its way online. As the story goes in the theatrical cut of the movie, Natasha made a choice to sacrifice herself so the Avengers could obtain the Soul Stone. She had to fight her long time friend Hawkeye for the honor. However, in the alternate version. Natasha makes the same heroic leap from Vormir but not before she takes some brutal wounds from Sakaaraan ships which have been sent to attack her by Thanos. Thanos, himself, appears in the alternate sequence briefly, which is another stark contrast from the theatrical version of the death.

Marvel fans who watched Guardians of the Galaxy will recognize the ships and soldiers which Thanos has sent to attack Natasha and Clint. On the commentary track over Avengers: Endgame, co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely teased this very different send off for Natasha months ago. “We actually reshot this,” McFeely said. “This is much better than what we had. It was a little more complicated. It was Thanos sending a small army to pretend to try and stop them. It was sort of awkward. It was overthinking.”

“While it lit a fire under them to do the act, it also took a little bit of the agency away, and we lost the characters,” Markus added.

Check out the alternate Black Widow death sequence in the clip posted to Twitter below.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson is slated to portray Black Widow at least one more time for Marvel Studios. She finally has a standalone movie centered around her character, scheduled to be released later this year. Whether or not that is going to be the last time we see her in the role, Johansson could not say at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. “If I survive the shooting of this film, maybe,” Johansson joked about her potential return. “That’s the most vague answer I could possibly give.” The full interview with Johansson from San Diego Comic-Con can be seen in the video at the top of this article.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.