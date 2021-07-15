Black Widow Cut A Tony Stark Cameo (Exclusive)

When the Black Widow movie was in production a rumor began to take hold online that none other than Robert Downey Jr. would be making an appearance since the film was a prequel. Despite the actor riding off into the sunset with Avengers: Endgame and publicly wrapping up his time with Marvel Studios, the rumor persisted, and according to one of Black Widow’s writers he may have an idea of where it came from but it wouldn’t have seen RDJ on the set. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, co-writer Eric Pearson revealed that one version of the film’s script had Stark appearing.

“I feel bad for the person who asked me this the other day because I said ‘there was never any discussion,’ but I do remember now that one version of the script prior to me literally had written into it ‘The end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha,’ but it was old footage,” Pearson told us. “It would have been ‘Hey audience, remember where we are, we’re going to key off of this moment of her.’ So it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey Jr, at least to the best of my knowledge, that was the only time that I saw Tony Stark’s name in was just a flag planted reminder of ‘Hey we’re right at the end of Civil War.’”

He continued, “I remember when those rumors came out I was in London in our War Room office and I just looked around and was like ‘Are we? Am I supposed to be? I have the script right here, Tony Stark’s not in it.’ Everyone was like ‘No no.’…I don’t know where it came from unless somebody got a very old version with this kind of scene, which wasn’t even a new scene. I don’t know, I don’t know where it came from.”

An early version of #BlackWidow had Tony Stark in it but the deleted scene was deleted again. pic.twitter.com/EZ93wTxsL7 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) July 14, 2021

Pearson also offered a potential explanation about how these things might get out into the world, adding:

“I don’t know how people would find it but there’s a lot of material written sometimes. I had a Captain Marvel screenplay that I wrote in the Marvel writers program that is 100% different than the version that came out. I remember a few years ago I found a box of stuff and there was a couple of drafts of that and I was like ‘I probably gotta shred these. What if someone found it?’”

Marvel’s Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.

