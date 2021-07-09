Phase Zero: Loki Finale Discussion, Exclusive Black Widow Deep-Dive

(Photo: Marvel Studios and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero had a massive episode for Wednesday's Episode 27. Starting the show with the latest news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including all of those EMMY nominations for WandaVision), the show went on to take a look at the Loki finale and how the series stacked up with previous Marvel Studios shows on Disney+. After the spoiler-filled Loki reviews and breakdown, the Phase Zero team shifted to Black Widow. A 30-minute deep dive interview with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson answered all of the remaining questions and revealed a few secrets about alternate plans and the future for the MCU.

The interview with Pearson takes a look at how the team at Marvel Studios (which included WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer) filled in the blanks for Natasha Romanoff's past as they were delivered in Black Widow. Right now, it is available exclusively on the Phase Zero podcast. Pearson also dives into how the film both offers closure for Natasha's MCU run and simultaneously catapults Yelena Belova into being one of the key characters for the future. Additionally, there is a detailed conversation about the reveal of Taskmaster's identity, the post-credits scenes, and more.

The Phase Zero podcast recorded Episode 27 live on Wednesday afternoon.

To date, guests on the Phase Zero podcast have included Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision comic writer Tom King, with live appearances from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Avengers: Endgame cameo-boaster, ESPN's fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, Pittsburgh Steelers star Cam Heyward, and more. The show is hosted by Brandon Davis, alongside the show's "Fantastic Four" Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

