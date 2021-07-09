Marvel's Black Widow Now Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch
Marvel's Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Disney+ Premier Access. As of midnight PT / 3 AM Eastern on Friday, July 9, Black Widow is available to unlock via Premier Access for an additional cost of $29.99. An active Disney+ subscription, currently priced at $7.99 per month, and a supported device are required to stream Black Widow on Disney+. Your Premier Access order unlocks unlimited viewings for the duration of your subscription; Black Widow won't be free to all Disney+ subscribers until October 6.
How to Order Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access
- Log onto DisneyPlus.com from your television or supported device
- Select Black Widow on the home screen or visit the landing page
- Select "Unlock Now" to order Black Widow
- Confirm the order and billing details by selecting the red "Confirm" button
- Upon submitting payment, return to the Disney+ home screen
- Select "Play" to begin streaming Black Widow instantly
Black Widow Runtime and Rating
Black Widow has a runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material."
What Is Black Widow About?
In Black Widow, the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."
The action-packed spy thriller, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, reunites Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with her found family from before the Avengers: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).
What Other Black Widow Titles Are Available on Disney+?0comments
Black Widow is now available on the service alongside the MCU library already streaming on Disney+, where a Black Widow Collection spotlights the character's appearances in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Marvel Studios LEGENDS (2021).
Marvel Studios' Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99.
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.