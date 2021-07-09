Marvel's Black Widow Now Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch

✖

Marvel's Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Disney+ Premier Access. As of midnight PT / 3 AM Eastern on Friday, July 9, Black Widow is available to unlock via Premier Access for an additional cost of $29.99. An active Disney+ subscription, currently priced at $7.99 per month, and a supported device are required to stream Black Widow on Disney+. Your Premier Access order unlocks unlimited viewings for the duration of your subscription; Black Widow won't be free to all Disney+ subscribers until October 6.

How to Order Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access

Log onto DisneyPlus.com from your television or supported device Select Black Widow on the home screen or visit the landing page Select "Unlock Now" to order Black Widow Confirm the order and billing details by selecting the red "Confirm" button Upon submitting payment, return to the Disney+ home screen Select "Play" to begin streaming Black Widow instantly

Black Widow Runtime and Rating

Black Widow has a runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and is rated PG-13 for "intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material."

What Is Black Widow About?

In Black Widow, the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

The action-packed spy thriller, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, reunites Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with her found family from before the Avengers: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

What Other Black Widow Titles Are Available on Disney+?

Black Widow is now available on the service alongside the MCU library already streaming on Disney+, where a Black Widow Collection spotlights the character's appearances in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Marvel Studios LEGENDS (2021).

Marvel Studios' Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99.

