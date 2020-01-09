Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Celebrates Her BAFTA Nomination for Little Women with Cacti

There are few people whose 2019s were more successful than Florence Pugh. The actor starred in three well-received films: Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. Unsurprisingly, Pugh received a BAFTA nomination earlier this week for her role as Amy March in Little Women, a performance that’s being praised for making the role well-rounded and likable for the first time in the classic tale’s history. Pugh is going up against Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Margot Robbie again (Bombshell). Yesterday, Pugh took to Instagram to celebrate the news alongside some trusty cacti.

“2020 has already outdone itself. From all at @bafta, thank you for all of your recognition. Alongside my friends and legends I look up to. This is special. I’m already planning which small snacks to put in my handbag!! What a day,” Pugh wrote.

Many celebrities commented on the post:

“Yay 🙌🙌🙌🙌,” Lena Headey wrote.

“Rightly so! You’re a joy to watch both on and off screen. Fly, girl, flyyyy💗💗💗,” Maisie Williams added.

2020 is only going to get more exciting for Pugh as she’ll soon be co-starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Black Widow as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romonaff), David Harbour (Alexei/The Red Guardian), O-T Fagbenle (Mason), and Rachel Weisz (Melina). Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st.