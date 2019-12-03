Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Shows His Support for Black Widow Movie

The first trailer for Black Widow debuted on Tuesday, showcasing the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase 4”. In the hours since the trailer initially debuted, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the footage — as well as some fellow Marvel stars. Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the franchise, recently took to Twitter to enthusiastically praise the trailer and poster for the film. Renner said that he thinks the film “will be amazing” while responding to the trailer with a series of fist-bump and heart emojis.

I think this will be amazing ! @MarvelStudios Go Scarjo https://t.co/x8D4KgnWWw — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) December 3, 2019

For those who have been hoping that Renner could cameo in the prequel film – as a flashback sequence to Hawkeye and Black Widow’s “Budapest” adventures – his hype is surely a good sign. But even if Renner doesn’t appear in Black Widow, it’s certainly understandable that he’s so excited about the project.

Black Widow will follow an adventure for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film also stars Florence Pugh (Midsommar) as Yelena Belova, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Melina, and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Mason.

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was,” Pugh said of Black Widow in a previous interview. “It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited. And with [director] Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

“Well, A, I think Cate Shortland’s vision… Everything that I’ve seen her direct is just so sensitive and raw and honest, and that is exactly what I think she’s doing with this script,” Pugh added. “It’s about these two, well, these many women and these many men as well. But Natasha’s story… people have been wanting to hear about it for a really long time, and it’s been really amazing to show these women in a natural light and in an honest way.”

