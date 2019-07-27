Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Calls His Character a “Fixer” for Spies

Black Widow is officially on the way and it has a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle. Though some was revealed during the film’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con — such as Harbour playing the Red Guardian — many more questions were raised. In an example, we only know Fagbenle and Weisz are playing character’s Mason and Melina, respectively. While some are suggesting Weisz’s role could end up being Iron Maiden, the studio has yet to confirm either role.

With things still in flux, we made sure to catch up with Fagbenle after the panel and ask about his role. According to The Handmaid’s Tale star, his character serves as a fixer for the spies in the KGB, and other criminal masterminds.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Marvel Universe with Scarlett, who’s awesome by the way as you might imagine,” Fagbenle admits. “She’s really fun to work with and I get to play this character Mason, who’s kind of a fixer for spies and those in the underworld who need a bit of help. He might be a bit more ambivalent but he has a really complex relationship with Natasha.”

As with the world of Marvel Studios, a potential plot or synopsis wasn’t revealed but Johansson went on record saying the film was a genre-bending thriller.

“It’s pretty gritty, but it’s also surprising…it’s kind of in its own genre, I think,” Johansson revealed to MTV News. “Some of the movies that we talked about, we talked about The Fugitive, we talked about Logan, we talked about Terminator 2.”

Black Widow lands in theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

