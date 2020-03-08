Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh Celebrate Women of Marvel for International Women’s Day

March 8th is International Women’s Day, and folks all over the Internet have been celebrating the women of the world. Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo wrote a special post in honor of Carrie Fisher, and she’s not the only franchise star to receive love today. Many people have been honoring Marvel characters on social media, including some of the franchise’s cast members. Black Widow is set to be the first film in Marvel’s Phase Four and is hitting theaters in May. The official Twitter account for the upcoming film shared a video earlier today featuring two of the movie’s stars, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. The two women clearly love each other, so it’s no surprise they’d be enlisted to celebrate their gender together on this special day.

“I’m so excited to be joining the amazing women of the MCU,” Pugh shared. “From Pepper Potts to Gamora,” Johansson began. “From Peggy Carter to Captain Marvel,” Pugh added. “To all of us from Black Widow,” Johansson said. “Here’s to another ten years of kickass women,” Pugh replied. “Happy International Women’s Day,” Johansson finished. You can check out the video in the post below:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay from Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh! pic.twitter.com/8Q3p7GwmPT — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) March 8, 2020

Pugh and Johansson will appear together Black Widow which will see Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow while Pugh appears as Yelena Belova, Natasha’s “sister” of sorts from her Red Room past. While the film is set to explore the time in Natasha’s life between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film is one that Pugh herself has said that she’s excited for young women to see as the solo venture is poised to be an empowering one.

“Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh explained. “It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

