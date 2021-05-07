Black Widow Rumored to Remain on Theatrical Calendar Despite Disney+ Demand

✖

Black Widow is reportedly keeping its May 2021 release date and will drop exclusively in theaters at that time. This is expected to be cemented on the Investor's Day call on Thursday, according to a new report. Following the decision by Warner Brothers to take all 17 of its 2021 releases and put them on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers simultaneously to releasing the films in theaters, all eyes shifted to Disney as the uncertainty regarding theatrical exhibition and when consumers will safely be back in theaters. Now, it appears Marvel Studios is committing to the big screen experience.

"Some of Disney’s biggest movies will continue to receive exclusive runs in theaters before arriving on the company’s streaming services," the New York Times reports. "For instance, contrary to widespread speculation, Black Widow, a much-anticipated Marvel spectacle, will remain on Disney’s theatrical release calendar for May 7, the people briefed on the presentation said."

This would seemingly set a precedent for the other Marvel movies slated for 2021, each of which were also pushed out of their 2020 original plans, which include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July and Eternals in November. Some other Disney movies, including Peter Pan & Wendy will go the Soul route and debut on Disney+ at no extra cost, while other titles might follow the Premiere Access path laid out by Mulan which included a Disney+ release at an added cost on top of the subscription.

The Investor's Day meeting is expected to announce new titles from Marvel Studios, as well as reveal footage and other first looks at the many upcoming titles on the Marvel Studios slate but also Star Wars. Although the big budget Marvel movies are not expected to shift their release plans, the focus from Disney is very much on Disney+ going forward, according to the report.

All will be revealed more definitively when Disney essentially rolls out its 2020 edition of the D23 Expo on an Investor's Day call, revealing its changes in plans and massive slate of future titles and plans for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, ESPN, and more.

