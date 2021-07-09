New Black Widow Featurette Released For National Super Hero Day

✖

It looks like Marvel's new marketing push for Black Widow will focus on the titular character's history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film underwent a thorough marketing push for its original release date back in May of 2020 but was unexpectedly delayed all the way to July of 2021. Now, with so much footage already having debuted, the new promotional material is leaning heavily into Scarlett Johnasson's prevous work with the character through Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. To celebrate National Super Hero Day, Marvel released a new promo featuring Johansson looking back at Natasha's history.

"How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff?" Johansson asks. "When it was time to assemble the Avengers, who did SHIELD call? Former KGB assassin, agent of SHIELD, and Avenger, she fought through the battle of New York, squared off against the Winter Soldier, defended the world against Ultron, she signed the Sokovia Accords, dealt with all that fall out, and beat back the forces of Thanos. When all seemed lost, she held the team together but how well do you really know her? It's time for her story. You've been waiting for this."

Check out the National Super Hero Day promo for Black Widow in the tweet below!

Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said last November. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Are you excited for Black Widow? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!