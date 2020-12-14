Blade May Get 2022 Release Date

✖

Blade might be closer to hitting theaters than one might suspect with the lack of updates since its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Marvel's Daywalker will likely be hitting theaters in 2022, if the Disney Investor Day programming guide is any indication. The official guide which has provided a thorough breakdown of every title showcased for Disney+ and Disney's upcoming theatrical slate is to be believed, then Blade is going to arrive between Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2 in 2022. The programming guide describes its listing of titles to be in "chronological order," and it slipped Blade into the pile of 2022 movie titles.

This, of course, would mean two things. A) 2022 would be seeing five Marvel Studios movies being released in a single year. B) Blade needs to get moving and get moving fast. "As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we're moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during Thursday's webcast presentation. "The development and storylines are coming together, and we'll have announcements very, very soon." This was the first unsolicited update about Blade since SDCC and it wasn't anything new.

Still, there is a Marvel Studios flag planted on October 7, 2022 for a movie to hit theaters and this has long been suspected to be the destination for Blade. Ahead of the Investor Day event, the four other Marvel movies in 2022 were all scheduled for February through May. Now, they have spread out and Blade could release one month ahead of Captain Marvel 2. 2022 also boasts Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

2023 is already claiming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fantastic Four, in that order. This also brings up the question of where Phase 4 ends and Phase 5 begins for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Feige breezed through movie updates during the Investor Day event, including a complete lack of film trailers, as the event was heavily focused on Disney's direct-to-consumer business. Disney+ shows were the main theme. For a complete list of announcements from the Invsetor Day event, check out Nicole Drum's long list of titles!

