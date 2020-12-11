Everything Announced by Disney During Investor Day 2020

Disney's annual Investor Day event took place Thursday with this year's event having a special emphasis on their streaming service, Disney+, but there were a ton of reveals, updates, and overall thrilling information during the hours long event giving fans a lot to be excited over the coming months and years. And when we say a ton of information, we do mean a ton. Every aspect of Disney's catalog had some major updates on Thursday making it truly an event with a little something for everyone. From movies to television series, across Hulu, FX on Hulu, Disney+, National Geographic, Lucasfilm, Disney Animation, Pixar, and yes, Marvel Studios, there were huge updates revealing fresh details about known projects, such as exactly who Christian Bale is playing in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder as well as some surprise announcements, such as Patty Jenkins' upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. There were even some updates about Disney's streamer more generally, including the announcement of Star and Star+ for the international market and a price increase (of just one dollar) for Disney+ in the United States next spring. There was a lot to take in during Disney's Investor Day presentation so we've rounded up all the announcements, going in order as announced during the presentation. Read on to see everything that was announced during Disney's Investor Day and be sure to let us know which thing you're most excited for in the comments.

Raya and the Last Dragon Simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release Disney announced that Raya and the Last Dragon will be released both in theaters on Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5, 2021, a strategy similar to what Disney implemented for Mulan earlier this year. Welcome to the Kingdom of Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/oJzEAX4yDv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 10, 2020

Star and Star+ launching soon for international markets Launching soon are Star and Star+, general entertainment content brands outside of the U.S. that will build on the success of #DisneyPlus internationally and Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia . 🌟 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

New series coming to Hulu and Star A handful of new series were announced for Hulu and Star during the event. Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The Dropout starring Kate McKinnon Dopesick starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, and Rosario Dawson Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidnman and Melissa McCarthy

New series coming to FX on Hulu A few new series for FX on Hulu were announced during the event. They are: The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges American Horror Stories, an American Horror Story series from Ryan Murphy Platform, an "innovative scripted anthology series" from B.J. Novak Reservation Dogs, currently in development from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi Y: The Last Man starring Diane Lane

Star Wars: Ranges of the New Republic announced for Disney+ Announced today at The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day, a new spinoff is being developed from The Mandalorian, titled "Rangers of the New Republic." It's currently unknown who, or what, the series will be focusing on, but with Gina Carano's Cara Dune being rumored to earn her own spinoff series, it sounds like this could be that project. Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKlWJpvhAW — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Andor first look revealed Two years after announcing that a Star Wars series centered around Cassian Andor was announced to be in development, an official title and first look at the upcoming series -- as well as other details -- were announced Thursday afternoon during Disney's annual Investor Day presentation. During the presentation, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Andor, starring Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars story is headed to Disney+ in 2022 -- and shared a first look at the eagerly anticipated series. https://t.co/cAZMbpZpGd — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Hayden Christensen returning to play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan series https://t.co/tXJNT4uEWN — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series trailer released Disney+ released the first look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series coming to the streaming service that spins out of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series will debut in 2021. According to a press release, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Star Wars: Visions series of animated short films announced Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world's best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/syUmiL7SdI — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: The Acolyte series details announced New details for the new Star Wars series from Russan Doll creator Leslye Headland were announced during the presentation. During the Investor Day presentation, fans got to learn the official title surrounding the series - Star Wars: The Acolyte. The presentation also revealed that The Acolyte will be set in the final days of the High Republic era, a timeline that is set to be explored in Star Wars' publishing initiative early next year.

The Willow series is coming to Disney+ in 2022 Willow, an Original Series from Lucasfilm starring Warwick Davis, with pilot directed by @JonMChu, is coming in 2022 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6t6s09gNbZ — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The next installment of Indiana Jones coming in July 2022 Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Children of Blood & Bone being developed by Lucasfilm Tomi Adeyemi's New York Times bestselling novel Children of Blood & Bone is being developed by Lucasfilm in partnership with 20th Century Studios. This coming-of-age adventure follows a young African girl's quest to restore magic to her forsaken people, the Maji. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

National Geographic A handful of projects for National Geographics were announced. Cousteau, a documentary about legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr. from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard Secrets of the Whales, narrated by Sigourney Weaver A Real Bug's Life America The Beautiful Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Welcome to Earth from Darren Aronofsky, a series in which Will Smith embarks on an awe-inspiring journey to unlock the secrets of this planet's most extraordinary, unexplained phenomena.

Disney+ Some new Disney+ projects were announced during the presentation on Thursday. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham Turner & Hooch starring Josh Peck Big Shot starring John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jessalyn Gilsig The Mysterious Benedict Society staring Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal

New original movies for Disney+ In addition to Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ announced a full slate of new films including A "modern take on the hilarious '80s comedy" Three Men and a Baby. The film will star Zac Efron and is slated for 2022 release. Safety, a film inspired by the story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McELrathBey debuts on Disney+ December 11th Three new original movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keanon Lowe. Flora and Ulysses, a film that will see a cynical young comic book fan and her superpowered squirrel sidekick team up will debut on February 19, 2021. Cheaper by the Dozen from Blackish producer Kenya Barris and starring Gabrielle Union will debut in 2022. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise is getting an all-new animated film in 2021. The next installment of 20th Century Studios' Ice Age franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild coming in 2022. An animated Night at the Museum coming in 2021.

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King as well as the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid Disney also announced a prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins with music from Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Britell. Disney also shared the cast of the upcoming live-action Disney's The Little Mermaid. Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Among the many announcements were a fair share of live-action remakes of iconic Disney classics, including a long-rumored live-action/animation hybrid of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers, which is set to be released on Disney+ in Spring of 2022. On Thursday, fans got their first official details surrounding the project, including the confirmation that Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping's Akiva Schaffer will be directing the project. We also learned who will be voicing the two titular characters, with John Mulaney voicing Chip and Andy Samberg voicing Dale. Seth Rogen is also set to make a cameo appearance.

Disenchanted and Sister Act 3 Also announced for Disney+ was Disenchanted, a sequel to the film Enchanted. It was confirmed that Amy Adams, who starred in the original film as the protagonist Giselle, will be back for the new film. Development for the film initially started back in 2010. Sister Act 3, starring Whoopi Goldberg, is in development as well with Tyler Perry set to produce.

Disney Animation series for Disney+ Disney Animation announced their first-ever original animated series coming to Disney+: Baymax!, Zootopia+, Tiana, and Moana. Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation's first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Collaboration with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, @DisneyAnimation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/x46dreKcu0 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Pixar Pixar had a number of updates and announcements during the presentation as well. They included: The first five episodes of docuseries Inside Pixar are now streaming on Disney+ with more episodes in the coming months. Popcorn, a collection of mini shorts starring favorite Pixar characters coming in January 2021. Dug Days, an Up spin-off series following the adventures of Dug the dog. A new series following Cars favorites Lightning McQueen and Mater coming in Fall 2022. Pixar's first original long-form animated series, Win or Lose, coming fall 2023. Pixar also announced its next feature film, Luca, heading to theaters June 2021. From the director of the short Bao, Domee Shi's Turning Red hits theaters March 11, 2022.

Lightyear Heading to theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear will star Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in what is described as the "definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear." https://t.co/0FWpGSqBXE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness There were a ton of announcements and offerings from Marvel Studios during Thursday's presentation. First up, a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision offered the best look yet at the highly anticipated series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. You can read more about that here. A new poster for the series was also released. WandaVision will debut January 15th on Disney+. Up next were updates about Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. Set to debut March 25, 2022, Kevin Feige confirmed that Xochitl Gomez is playing America Chavez in the film and that it will tie to both WandaVision and the next Spider-Man film.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans got their first look at the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+ on Thursday with the first trailer for the series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follow the two best friends of Steve Rogers in a world without Captain America. Steve passed the shield and mantle to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, when he decided to retire. Bucky Barnes will continue operating as Winter Soldier. The series will debut on March 19, 2021.

Loki Maybe the biggest surprise from the Marvel presentation on Thursday was the first trailer for Loki. Featuring the Asgardian God of Mischief and Owen Wilson's TVA agent, the trailer takes place immediately following the flashback events in Avengers: Endgame where Loki manages to get his hands on the Space Stone. What follows next in a mind-bending adventure across both space and time. See it for yourself below. "Glorious." Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

What If...? trailer released Marvel Studios released an official trailer for their animated series Marvel's What If...? Previously announced at the first Investor Day in 2017, the series will take the ideas from the classic Marvel comic book and turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head. The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will also see the return of several MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kevin Feige officially confirmed during Thursday night's Disney Investor's Day 2020 presentation that a third Ant-Man film is in production. Titled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the film will see the return of