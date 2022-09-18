Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume

Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively said in the post. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy,' You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb"

The suit itself appears to be one of the designs donned by Reynolds in Deadpool 2, though Lively wasn't pregnant when that production was filming. It's unclear when the photo was taken, or if it has anything to do with Deadpool 3, a feature now in active development.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said of his R-rated superhero franchise when speaking to Forbes earlier this year. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see appear alongside Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth? Let us know either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!