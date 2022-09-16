Blake Lively Reveals She's Pregnant With Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting another baby. On Thursday night, Lively broke the news by revealing her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. It's unclear at this point exactly when the baby is due. This will now be Lively and Reynolds' fourth child together, in addition to their 7-year-old daughter James, their 5-year-old daughter Inez, and their 2-year-old daughter Betty. Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012, after first meeting on the set of the Green Lantern movie.

(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

According to E! News, Lively reportedly poked fun at the fact that she's pregnant again while at the event, remarking "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Lively spoke about the ways that her professional and personal life have changed since having children, and how she feels like she has more ownership of her life than she did in the past.

"Authorship is a huge thing," Lively explained at the time. "I began acting when I was 16 years old and when you begin acting, you'll take whatever job you can get. With opportunity if you're fortunate enough, you're able to be a little bit more selective about your jobs – but even once you're there, as an actor, you are very often just a 'person-for-hire' versus the person telling the story or the person leading the way. I'm just way too nosy and involved and curious and active to be happy just saying Put me anywhere and I'll just stand and say whatever you want and wear whatever clothes you want. So even in my professional career, I saw that I was feeling less and less fulfilled when I wasn't able to also have authorship."

"Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident – not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled. I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. When I say authorship, I'm not trying to be like the sole leader or genius. There's nothing worse to me than that and I also don't really believe in that. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

