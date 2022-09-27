Deadpool 3 Release Date Confirmed, Hugh Jackman Reprising Role as Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is bringing his beloved live-action Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's not making the trip alone. Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws with 2017's Logan, but it appears the actor is bringing the character out of retirement to help Deadpool's foray into the MCU. Reynolds confirmed on Tuesday that Jackman's Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, in addition to revealing the film's official release date.

Deadpool 3, which will exist within the MCU in some capacity, will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. Reynolds made both announcements in a video, which you can watch below.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

