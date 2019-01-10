Brie Larson Has Perfect Response to Disney CEO Wanting More ‘Captain Marvel’ Attractions

As the promotional push for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel movie heats up, there’s been some discussion about where and how the character could fit into the larger Disney/Marvel business model. There’s already a Captain Marvel impersonator on Disney’s cruise ship, and recently CEO Bob Iger joked that the company should go so far as to build an entire Captain Marvel Land in a Disney theme park:

“Fasten your seatbelts for a wild ride! #CapitaMarvel

I think we should build a Captain Marvel land and 50 Captain Marvel attractions, plus Captain Marvel Cruise Ships, hotels, restaurants and parades.”

Well Iger may have had jokes about the possibilities for what the Captain Marvel brand could become, but star Brie Larson had the perfect response, spinning Iger’s frivolous joke into a potential proclamation in the court of public opinion:

Can I take this as legally binding? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 10, 2019

Larson has delighted fans with both her quick wit and often self-deprecating humor, ever since being cast as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. So far, she’s managed to navigate the savage jungle of Twitter without too many controversial troll moments – and as you can see, the latest exchange with Iger (her boss, no less) is further endearing her with Marvel fans everywhere:

Meanwhile, other fans are taking the humorous exchange in stride, by adding their own faux-legal spins to the matter:

Bob is available to answer such legal questions! pic.twitter.com/5xk2hMfBKQ — MoDinero1010220 (@MoDinero1010220) January 10, 2019

In actuality, the potential value of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel tot he larger Disney brand will be determined by how well this new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie does in theaters. So far, it looks like that value will be tremendously high, as Captain Marvel‘s early ticket sales are only being outpaced by Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. As Marvel’s first female-led film, Captain Marvel is poised to have break out of the lane of being ‘just a movie’ to become a bonafide cultural milestone for girls everywhere – much like Black Panther was for African/African-American culture. In fact, the same person who raised money for young kids of color to see Black Panther is already trying to extend that experience to young girls, with a similar campaign centered around Captain Marvel. The cultural impact of Carol Danvers debut is looking strong enough that Iger may soon find that old tweet being waved back in his face as an official receipt.

