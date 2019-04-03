Brie Larson Celebrates ‘Captain Marvel’ Joining One Billion Dollar Club

Captain Marvel has just joined an elite group among superhero films, breaking the $1 billion mark at the box office. The film has now brought in $1,003 billion, and will only add to that total in the final days of its theatrical run. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson couldn’t be more joyful about that huge milestone, and she took to social media to thank the fans who turned out to see Marvel Studios‘ first woman-led film, many of them several times over.

Larson took to Instagram to say thank you to the fans who turned out to see the long-anticipated film, but also those who shared their favorite cosplays, fan art, and words about Carol Danvers and her much awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“Our girl Carol Danvers just joined the One Billion Club! Thank you endlessly to everyone for helping us cross this milestone,” Larson wrote on Instagram. “It has been an absolute pleasure sharing this character with the world. I’ve loved seeing the cosplay, fan art and passionate words about our HERo. Cheers to you all! Higher, Further, Faster baby!”

With its new total Captain Marvel takes the 10th spot in superhero films worldwide, and joins some impressive company. That includesAvengers: Infinity War ($2,068 billion), Marvel’s The Avengers ($1,518 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405 billion), Black Panther ($1,346 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1,214 billion), Captain America: Civil War ($1,153 billion), Aquaman ($1,147 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1,084 billion), The Dark Knight ($1,004 billion), and now Captain Marvel, which sits at $1,003 billion.

It seems more likely than ever that Captain Marvel will receive a sequel after Endgame is done and we move into the next full phase. When that sequel takes place remains to be seen, as Marvel could either stay in the past and deal with the immediate events of Captain Marvel and the Skrulls’ search for a home or they could move things further in the future or perhaps even the present. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but at least we get to see Cap come back for Endgame, which debuts in just a few weeks.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

