Marvel Fans Are Losing it Over Bucky Using Iconic Quote in New What If…?

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? put several of the MCU’s heroes up against a horde of zombies, some of which used to be their friends and fellow Avengers. The trailers and posters for this new What If…? prominently featured former Captain America Steve Rogers as one of the undead, but his longtime best friend Bucky Barnes remained amongst the living. The episode eventually featured a showdown between the two pals, resulting in Bucky delivering an iconic line that is hitting fans right in the feels.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? Continue reading at your own risk…

While trying to escape the city on a train, the surviving heroes are attacked by several zombies, including an undead Captain America. Bucky and Steve go toe-to-toe and the Winter Soldier comes out on top, slicing zombie Steve in half with his own shield. Bucky then looks at Steve’s body and says, “Sorry, pal. I guess this is the end of the line.”

This line is a major callback to Steve and Bucky’s relationship over the years. When he first left New York City to fight in World War II, Bucky told Steve he would be with him “to the end of the line.” Steve repeated the phrase to Bucky in Captain America: Winter Soldier, when they were fighting on the helicarrier as it crashed in Washington D.C.

The bond between Steve and Bucky has always made Marvel fans emotional, and today’s episode of What If…? is no exception. It didn’t take long for the tweets about the tear-jerking line to pour in.

"Sorry pal I guess this is the end of the line" BUCKY WHAT WHY WHAT NO WHY WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SAY THAT NO WHAT — ☆ raven 🫀 (@siriuslybllack) September 8, 2021

Over the Edge

Bucky having to kill zombie Steve was already too much but then him saying 'sorry pal, i guess this is the end of the line' has tipped me over the edge — Robyn☀️🌈 (@stylesxbucky) September 8, 2021

DARK

Just One Time

Can’t there be just ONE alternate universe where Steve and Bucky are still together at the end of the line ???? #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/jWWDVCCSzh — 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕟 🍕 EDINBURGH N2 (@chamtayproblems) September 8, 2021

Cannot Believe It

I cannot believe they used the end of the line quote for Bucky and Steve in the year 2021. 😭💔 — MiddiMidori (@MiddiMidori) September 8, 2021

Break My Heart Again

"The end of the line"… THEY DID NOT JUST BREAK MY HEART AGAIN LIKE THAT. I CANNOT! 😭💔

The way I am never actually getting over Bucky and Steve's epic duo… 😔#WhatIf https://t.co/D8P0fkrSTF — Rady (@thatradygal) September 8, 2021

Why Would You Do This?

MARVEL WHY WOULD U DO THIS TO ME?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/RdI8tc9f0o — kyla (@tfatws) September 8, 2021

GASP

this was me when Bucky said "sorry pal, I guess this is the end of the line" to zombie steve #whatif pic.twitter.com/5VtDqVcyJH — ♡ (@frumosseb) September 8, 2021

DAMN BUCKY

"Sorry, pal. I guess this is the end of the line" DAMN BUCKY pic.twitter.com/VoPvfBotRo — Lu 🇦🇷 (@dvilstrnge) September 8, 2021

Evil