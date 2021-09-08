Marvel Fans Are Losing it Over Bucky Using Iconic Quote in New What If…?

The latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? put several of the MCU’s heroes up against a horde of zombies, some of which used to be their friends and fellow Avengers. The trailers and posters for this new What If…? prominently featured former Captain America Steve Rogers as one of the undead, but his longtime best friend Bucky Barnes remained amongst the living. The episode eventually featured a showdown between the two pals, resulting in Bucky delivering an iconic line that is hitting fans right in the feels.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…? Continue reading at your own risk…
While trying to escape the city on a train, the surviving heroes are attacked by several zombies, including an undead Captain America. Bucky and Steve go toe-to-toe and the Winter Soldier comes out on top, slicing zombie Steve in half with his own shield. Bucky then looks at Steve’s body and says, “Sorry, pal. I guess this is the end of the line.”
This line is a major callback to Steve and Bucky’s relationship over the years. When he first left New York City to fight in World War II, Bucky told Steve he would be with him “to the end of the line.” Steve repeated the phrase to Bucky in Captain America: Winter Soldier, when they were fighting on the helicarrier as it crashed in Washington D.C.
The bond between Steve and Bucky has always made Marvel fans emotional, and today’s episode of What If…? is no exception. It didn’t take long for the tweets about the tear-jerking line to pour in.