Agent Carter Suits Up As Captain America In New Marvel Series

If you are one of Peggy Carter‘s many red-lipped lovers, then you are in for a treat this spring. Starting in April, Marvel will publish a new Exiles comic book series, and it will see Agent Carter suit up as Captain America.

No, really — she’s got a snazzy star-spangled suit and everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Marvel announced the big debut when its May solicits were released. The cover of Exiles #3 jumped out at fans as its beautiful art showed Peggy dressed in her full Captain America gear. It seems this third issue will introduce this so-called Captain Carter to readers, but she is not the only anticipated character set to star in Exiles.

Since the series was announced, Exiles has been eyed heavily by the comic book fandom. The title, which will be written by Saladin Ahmed, will star heroes like future Kamala Khan, Tessa Thompson’s version of Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok, and even cartoon Wolverine.

There is no word on how Captain Carter will fit into Exiles, but her alternate-universe origins make anything possible. Her debut comic cover, which Dave Marquez drew, sees the heroine standing alongside Blink and Wolverine. This is the first time in the comics for Peggy to take over Captain America’s mantle, but Agent Carter stans know the founder of SHIELD has carried the shield before.

A few years back, the game Puzzle Quest introduced Peggy Carter to its roster as Captain America. Marvel’s Future Fight also handed over the superhero title to Sharon Rogers, the AU child of Steve and Peggy. Their daughter became a futuristic version of Captain America.

Fans are excited to see how Captain Carter will fit into her first comic run and if she will have staying power. Peggy seems to inherit the Captain America after Steve is assassinated before he can finish the Super Soldier Program. With Peggy being a fan-favorite character already, her tenure as Captain America is all but certain to go over well, and Marvel may find a way to spin the heroine her own solo series.

Are you ready to see Peggy Carter step up as Captain America? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!