Congressman Shows Chris Evans His Glass Eye With Captain America Emblem

Avengers star and all-around good guy Chris Evans spent time on Capitol Hill this week and while brushing elbows with the Washington elite, one Congressman pulled him aside to share a remarkable tribute. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R – TX) briefly removed his eye patch to show Evans his glass eye, one he had custom made with the Captain America insignia.

Crenshaw, a veteran of the United States Navy, lost his right eye after being injured by an improvised explosive device while on tour in 2012. Retiring in 2016 at the rank of Lieutenant Commander, Crenshaw earned two Bronze Star Medals, the Purple Heart, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with valor for his work in the Navy SEALs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, Senator Tim Scott (R – SC) posted a picture alongside Evans saying the two talked about a number of political issues. Evans then retweeted the Senator, joking that the politician shouldn’t reveal the Avengers: Endgame spoilers he accidentally spilled.

“Honor to meet you, sir,” Evans wrote. “Thank you for taking the time. And if you repeat the secrets I told you about Endgame, Marvel will make sure we BOTH turn to dust.”

Evans is set to play Captain Americaat least one more time in next month’s Avengers: Endgame. The synopsis for the fourth Avengers flick is below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avenger: Endgame opens April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th.

What’s the coolest superhero tribute you’ve ever seen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!