Captain America: Civil War Villain Teases Return After What If? Appearance

Marvel’s What If…? is six episodes deep on Disney+ and the series has featured the return of many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including some we haven’t seen on-screen in over ten years. While some MCU stars did not return to voice their beloved characters, the series is filled with returning actors from throughout the franchise. One such person is Frank Grillo, who played Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Grillo made a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and while the actor thought that might be his end with Marvel, he recently voiced Crossbones in the third episode of What… If?, which asked the question, “What If… Earth Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?” During a recent chat with CinePop, Grillo teased another potential return.

“No, I think Crossbones is a secondary villain in that universe,” Grillo replied when asked if there was a possibility of him getting a solo movie. “I think you’ll see him pop up now and again,” he teased. “I think tomorrow [August 25th] you’ll see Crossbones in the animated What If…? series, I think my first episode is tomorrow, so that’s exciting. Crossbones will live, I just don’t know in what area of the Marvel universe yet.” The actor also added, “Oh yeah. I often say: ‘When Marvel calls, I pick up the phone.’”

While Grillo is clearly open to returning in any capacity, he did say during an interview with Variety back in February that he thought his live-action MCU days were over. “They’re done with me,” Grillo shared. “Because of the way the stories wound up being told and just how big the stories became, the Crossbones of it wasn’t really part of the future of the Avengers.”

You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in What If…? below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel's What If…? releases new episodes on Wednesdays.

