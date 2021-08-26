What If: Stephanie Panisello, the New Voice of Betty Ross, Reacts to Episode

✖

The third episode of Marvel's What If...? was released on Disney+ today and asks the question, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode features the return of many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, but there are a few characters who are being voiced by new people. Iron Man/Tony Stark was played by Mick Wigert instead of Robert Downey Jr., Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff was played by Lake Bell instead of Scarlett Johansson, and Betty Ross was played by Stephanie Panisello instead of Liv Tyler. Panisello took to Twitter today to react to the new episode, which features Betty Ross' first MCU appearance since Tyler played the role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

"It’s with great pleasure I get to share that I voice #BettyRoss in the new @Marvel #WhatIf animated series! I feel beyond blessed to have worked on this project alongside @lakebell @markruffalo and the rest of the amazing cast (no spoilers). Hope you enjoy Season 1 Ep.3," Panisello tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Back in 2019, there were rumors that Tyler would be returning to play Betty in the upcoming She-Hulk series. There has since been no confirmation that she'll be in the show and the series just wrapped production, so if Tyler is coming back, she's being kept a secret. Had Tyler voiced the character on What If...?, the chances of her live-action return would seem more likely, but we'll just have to wait until the show premieres next year to know for sure. You can view the full list of the MCU stars who are returning for What If...? below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel's What If...? releases new episodes on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

