Captain America’s Blood Is What Will Save the Marvel Universe in the End

Marvel’s latest series of End books has featured big-name characters like Venom, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, but it doesn’t get much bigger than Captain America, and now it’s his turn at bat. In this dystopian world, Captain Americais facing his greatest nemesis in the Red Skull, but it isn’t like the battles we’ve seen in the past, and this time Skull managed to get the upper hand without really even being around. Thankfully Captain America finds the cure was with him the whole time, and here’s how everything went down in Captain America: The End #1.

The issue shows us a world where millions are infected with a virus that originated from a gas cloud Red Skull tried to unleash on the world. While Captain America managed to get the cloud away from people and out towards the water, the weather ended up helping it become a full-on virus, and at a touch those infected can infect others, turning humans into angry beserkers with Red Skull’s face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since then the number of survivors has dwindled, and Cap pretty much thinks he’s alone until he finds a small group of survivors. When one is shot, he gives her an impromptu blood transfusion, and while most of the others are turned, she does not.

Cap is making his last stand with her when Abe, one of the previous survivors now turned, tries to attack him. Cap stabs him with a piece of metal that was previously in Cap’s leg, and we see that it reverts his condition.

That’s when Abe explains it must be Cap’s blood that is the cure, as the two people with it injected into their systems can now fight the virus. The road is long, but they start administering more of Cap’s blood into others, reverting them back to human form.

Eventually, they take back their society, and all the while Cap is giving more blood to make sure they can fight the virus, and while he isn’t on the battlefield, he is still saving the world.

You can find the official description below.

“THE FINAL CAPTAIN AMERICA STORY! Steve Rogers fights for survival in a post-apocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Legendary writer/artist Erik Larsen (SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, NOVA) returns to Marvel for an oversized last tale of Simon & Kirby’s American Hero!”

Captain America: The End #1 is in comic stores now.

So what did you think of Captain America: The End #1? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!