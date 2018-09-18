‘Captain Marvel’: 10 Questions We Have

The long wait for Captain Marvel was made a bit easier yesterday when Marvel released several new photos and interviews from the film, but we still have a few questions about what’s to come.

We got a bit of everything yesterday, from first looks at Brie Larson in her classic costume to our much anticipated first look at the Skrulls, characters that fans have long wanted to make a debut in the MCU. It’s a lot to take in, and even more will be revealed in the first official trailer, but while we wait we’ve got some time to dissect what’s been released and take note of some things we still hope to see or at least hope to see explained.

The good news is that the team behind Captain Marvel (directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck) doesn’t seem to be taking shortcuts according to Larson.

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film,” Larson told EW. “We did not cut corners on that stuff. Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

It took some convincing to take the role, but Larson seems quite happy she did.

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson said. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future.”

We couldn’t be happier she changed her mind, as Captain Marvel is shaping up to be something special. Hit the next slide to see which questions we hope to get answers to!

Where’s Chewie?

Carol Danvers best human friend is Jessica Drew, but her best bud on four legs is Chewie, an adorable brown cat who is, in reality, an alien.

Chewie is what’s called a Flerken, identified as so by Rocket Raccoon. The species take on the guise of cats, but they also have impressive abilities like creating pocket dimensions. We didn’t spot a cat in any of the photos, and while they may leave the alien part out in the film it would still be great to see a normal cat by the same name on the big screen.

Who knows though, maybe we’ll see Chewie in full Flerken mode as the honorary Starforce mascot? Speaking of Starforce…

What’s The Starforce?

The Starforce is an elite team of Kree warriors, and as we saw in new photos from the film, the team is living up to its name.

The group includes Korvath (Djimon Hounsou), Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), and two other undisclosed members, alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). You can find out more about the team’s origins here, but eventually, they do become a group of villains there, so it will be interesting to see how they are approached in the film.

As for their Commander, that would be Jude Law’s character, but his role is still a bit murky.

Is Jude Law Mar-Vell?

Talk about great segues right?

Jude Law was originally cast in the role of Dr. Walter Lawson, who is the human identity taken on by Mar-Vell. It was naturally assumed then that Law would by proxy be playing Mar-Vell in the film, but recent coverage has yet to actually cite that title when referring to him.

From the new photos, it seems Lawson will be leading the Starforce, as he’s seen in a Kree soldier uniform like the rest of the crew. In the comics that role was occupied by Captain Atlas, so it could be either the character is being hidden as Mar-Vell for spoiler-related reasons or the characters is more of an amalgam of several characters.

Still, we’re betting Mar-Vell shows up at some point during the film.

Where’s The Sash?

We finally got an official look at the Captain Marvel costume, and while it looks fantastic there is one noticeable thing missing.

That would be Danvers’ trademark red sash, which hasn’t appeared in either of the photos. The Sash was brought over from Danvers’ time as Ms. Marvel when she adopted the Captain Marvel title and therefore a new costume, and while it is incredibly impractical and serves no real use other than looking cool…not going to lie, we kind of miss it.

We’re hoping that the sash at least gets a nod, even if it is just to take a funny jab at it.

Will We See Her Get Her Powers?

This one seemed like a no-brainer until recently, but from the new details released it seems the comics origin of her powers might not be featured at all.

In the comics, Carol Danvers is saved by Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell) but in the ensuing rescue she absorbs radiation from the Psyche Magnitron and some of Mar-Vell’s DNA fuses with her own, giving her Kree-like abilities.

In the film, things are going a different route, as she will be half human and half Kree. Will this be along the lines of simply two species coming together and having a baby or will the film adapt some of the science fiction heavy comics origin? Your guess is as good as ours, but we are eager to find out one way or another.

Will We See An Homage To Ms. Marvel?

While the current costume has plenty of fans in its corner (including this one), there is still lots of love for the previous suit.

That would be the black one piece and black thigh high boots with the yellow bolt and the red sash. It was nowhere near as practical as the current suit, though many a writer acknowledged that during her Ms. Marvel years. Still, it’s a beloved costume, so while we don’t expect to see Larson have it on at any point, it would still be great to see a nod to it somewhere before the credits roll.

Come to think of it, it would also be nice to see an homage to her original costume too, which was just as impractical but still holds a place in fan’s hearts.

Will We See Monica Rambeau?

Fans will be meeting a Rambeau in the film, but will that include Monica?

Monica Rambeau is a previous holder of the Captain Marvel title, and while she wasn’t too happy with Carol Danvers adopting it without talking to her she did eventually come around. She has also gone by the hero name Photon, and that term pops up in the new photos, only it is associated with Monica’s mother Maria Rambeau.

It is also mentioned in the descriptions that Maria has a daughter in the film, and that would (at least in theory) most likely be Monica. If that’s the case, will we actually see Monica in the film, and what age will she be?

Good questions, ones that we aren’t sure about. What is easy to spot though is that when Monica does grow up to be a hero we know why she will take the name Photon, a nod to her mother.

Will We See Yon-Rogg?

This kind of ties into who Jude Law is playing, as the more and more Marvel, guards the Law role the more suspicious we get that he isn’t in fact Mar-Vell.

If not in that part he could also be Captain Atlas, but what if he is instead the villain of the piece in Yon-Rogg. Yon-Rogg is the direct cause of Carol getting superhuman abilities in the comics, but it would likely play out a bit different here since it seems she already has her powers when the film starts.

If Law ends up being Yon-Rogg then the answer is a definite yes, but if not, we still think the character will at least be referred to if not seen.

When Will The Trailer Drop?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Captain Marvel right now is when we will see the first footage, and if we had to bet we would say very soon.

If we had to guess, we would say within the next two weeks, or at least before the midway point of September. Of course, maybe that’s just because we really want to see it before then, so perhaps some excitement and anxiousness has slipped into that prediction.

Hey, a fan can dream right?

Will This Lead To Secret Invasion?

If Marvel is looking into potential event-style storylines for Phase 4, Secret Invasion certainly has potential, and Captain Marvel will play a big part in establishing it.

That comes down to the introduction of the Skrulls, which will play a big part in Captain Marvel. The film will also establish much of their history and feud with the Kree, planting some seeds for a big invasion by the Skrulls later.

If you needed to explain why they’ve been off the board since then, you could easily do it with the reasoning that they were biding their time to move all their pieces into position. If you want a more in-depth analysis, you can head here.

So that’s our questions for Captain Marvel, but let us know yours in the comments!