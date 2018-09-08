‘Captain Marvel’ Actor Says It Will Take “A Few Films” For Carol to Recover

We already knew that Captain Marvel takes place in the past, and the hero’s been absent from the MCU since. As Ben Mendelsohn puts it, even all that time might not be enough to recover from the film’s events.

Mendelsohn will be playing a big piece of Captain Marvel’s opposition in Talos, a Skrull leader. As he described to EW, fans will have a hard time not rooting for Brie Larson’s take on Captain Marvel and her journey, but she will be put through the ringer by the time credits roll, and that will take a toll.

“It’s very touching, actually,” Mendelsohn said. “I mean, you want her to win. Now, unfortunately, not every fairytale turns out that well. Sometimes you meet a Skrull. But Carol’s resourceful. She’s going to have a few films to get over this and maybe come back from this. We’ll see.”

Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, so this is quite a bit before the era of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. We know at some point she gives Nick Fury a pager for emergencies, but we don’t know where she’s been all this time. Has she been patrolling the cosmos or recovering from her wounds? Time will tell.

As for Mendelsohn, while Captain Marvel poses an enormous threat, he still thinks the Skrulls could take her.

“You’ve gotta be a bit more careful of Carol than the Kree,” Mendelsohn said. “But I think as far as we’re concerned in the Skrull world, she’s kind of like a major obstacle. I still think we can take her. If we had to — if we had to, had to, had to — we could take Carol.”

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.